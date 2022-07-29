Maher: Biden ‘Just Goes Along’ with ‘AOC and the Woke People’ Even Though ‘He Doesn’t Really Understand It’ — ‘Reminds Me’ of a Grandpa

During the “Overtime” segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that President Joe Biden’s handling of “AOC and the woke people” reminds him of a grandfather who “just goes along” with what his grandchildren want to do even though, “He doesn’t really understand it.”

After saying that Biden “bends to” the radicals, Maher argued that there could be a centrist third party that “would force the Democrats to go back to being the sensible middle party.”

He added, “I mean, Biden reminds me of some grandfather and when AOC and the woke people come into his office, he just goes along. He doesn’t really understand it. It’s like, grandpa, can we have money to go play Fortnite? And he’s like, yeah, just take it. I don’t know what Fortnite is. I don’t know what TikTok is, just get out of my hair.”

