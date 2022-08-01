CNN’s Powers: ‘Republicans Are as a Party Anti-Democratic’ – Midterm Is ‘Existential’ Crisis For U.S.

CNN senior political analyst Kirsten Powers on Monday during CNN’s “The Lead,” declared the Republican Party “anti-democratic.”

She said November’s midterm election is an “existential” crisis for the country.

Discussing Democrats’ bid to boost an election denier in the Michigan Republican primary, Powers said, “You want to encourage Republicans to do the right thing and what is best for the country and not what is best for the party. But if you’re a Democratic Party strategist, you’re looking at this and saying what is most important is we have a Democratic-run Congress. So, even though we don’t want to necessarily do this to this one person who did the right thing, we can’t afford to have that speaker’s gavel in the hand of a Republican, so we have to do this. It is just. It is a very unseemly kind of thing to have to do. But when you consider the stakes, which is, would there be a January 6 committee?”

She continued, “Would there even be a January 6 Committee? You have to think about this. When I say the stakes, it is not just Democrats versus Republicans, but it is actually would we have known what had happened when they have to certify an election. These are life or death issues. They are existential issues for the country. They are not just about Democrat versus Republican.”

Powers added, “Look, I’m not saying this isn’t a hard issue. I’m just saying if you do believe that the Republicans are as a party anti-democratic, they are. So if you believe they’re an anti-democratic party. We just watch them all of the time talking about how the election was stolen. You have the leading contender for the White House saying the election was stolen. I mean, this is undermining democracy. You had people who were perfectly fine not certifying election results. These are serious issues.”

