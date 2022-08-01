JCN’s Ortiz: Americans ‘Feeling the Pain’ of the Biden Economy

This weekend on FNC’s “Fox News Live,” Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz voiced his “sheer frustration” with President Joe Biden and his administration’s efforts to spin the state of the economy as better than it really is.

Ortiz, whose organization recently put up a new billboard in Times Square calling out the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine “recession,” said Americans were feeling the “pain” of the economy.

“Why the billboard? Frankly, just sheer frustration listening to the Biden administration, from President Biden all the way down to all of his advisors, taking about two weeks trying to spin the American public, putting them on spin cycle, and trying to convince them that what they are feeling day in and day out — you know, everyday Americans, small business owners, our members — that what they’re feeling day in and day out doesn’t really exist; isn’t real,” Ortiz lamented.

“What they are feeling is the pinch. They’re feeling the pain at the pump. They’re feeling the pain at the grocery stores. They’re feeling the pain of their electric bills,” he continued. “And now, we see … the pain of the economy — two-quarters of economic decline, which, I’m sorry, for the past 40 years, economists have said that is the traditional definition of a recession.”

