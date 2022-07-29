Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Blasts Joe Biden’s Recession Gaslighting

Job Creators Network, one of America’s largest pro-small business organizations, erected a new billboard in Times Square calling out the Biden administration’ attempt to redefine “recession” on the heels of the U.S. economy seeing the second consecutive quarter of contraction.

The Biden-lambasting billboard has the words “READ MY LIPS: NO NEW RECESSION”— plastered on it, and, as JCN notes, the phrase “refers to the famous line delivered by George H.W. Bush regarding taxes.

The billboard goes on to say, “IT’S THE ECONOMY STUPID!”

“This week’s GDP report confirms what Americans already knew—the economy is in a recession,” said Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, in a statement. “Working families and small businesses are already feeling the squeeze as the economy slows and prices rise at the quickest pace in four decades. Unfortunately, the Biden administration is in denial and continues to do everything it can to message the recession out of existence.”

The Gross Domestic Product shrank by 0.9 percent in the April through June period, the government reported Thursday. The economy contracted by 1.6 percent in the first quarter.

Joe Biden’s approval is underwater in 48 states, three in four American disapprove of his handling of the economy, and just 24 percent of Biden 2020 voters think he should run for reelection in 2024.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter, instagram, and Parlor @jeromeehudson