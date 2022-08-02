Kennedy Says He Supports Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit ‘Unconditionally,’ Credits Her ‘Ego’ for Going

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) acknowledged his approval of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) trip to Taiwan, but he mocked the circumstances of her visit.

The Louisiana Republican told host Martha MacCallum the trip was a product of Pelosi’s “ego,” adding that it provided a distraction from all the political woes Pelosi and the Democratic Party were facing.

“Well, Martha, I support Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan unconditionally, but with an explanation,” he said. “As petty and self-absorbed as Washington looks like from the outside, you ought to see it from the inside. This entire exercise began with Speaker Pelosi’s ego. Now, when you’re talking about a nuclear war with China, you should take your ego out back and shoot it. But that’s not Speaker Pelosi’s way. She knows, after the midterms, she’s not going to be speaker anymore. She may not be in Congress anymore. So I think she thought up this trip as a way to say, well, look at me one more time. She talked to the White House. And some knucklehead either on Speaker Pelosi’s staff or the White House leaked it.”

“And, on top of that, President Biden spoke publicly about it and said, oh, well, maybe she shouldn’t go,” Kennedy continued. “Well, at that juncture, she had to go because weakness or the appearance of weakness invites the wolves. So, I’m glad the speaker went. But if she really wanted to demonstrate strength from the United States of America, she would have made it a bipartisan trip. She would’ve brought Kevin McCarthy along. She would have brought the secretary of defense along. But no, it’s her. It’s the Speaker Pelosi show. And the added benefit of all this is that we’re not talking about inflation or crime or the open border or her husband’s stock trades. And that’s the way this town works.”

