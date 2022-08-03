Graham: Terrorists ‘Welcomed in Afghanistan’ After U.S. Departure

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Story” that terrorists are “welcomed in Afghanistan when reacting to the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Graham said, “The presence of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan is beyond my imagination within a year after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. Just imagine for a moment the number 1 leader of al-Qaeda was staying in a home owned by the number 2 commander of the Taliban in Kabul, the Capitol of Afghanistan. That tells me that not only is al-Qaeda present, they’re welcome there. Now, when is the last time you can remember that America was on the receiving end of a bad deal in Afghanistan? It was when the Taliban were in charge, they created safe havens for al-Qaeda, and the rest is history. The 9/11 attackers came here, and a lot of them are Visa overstays.”

He added, “So how could an attack on the United States be successful, originating from Afghanistan? Come through a broken border. We have a million get-a-aways, people that got away, almost already this year, and we’re doubling the number of illegal immigrants crossing our Southern border this year versus last year because the Biden administration did away with Remain in Mexico. They went back to catch and release, and our border is overwhelmed. So how easy would it be for a terrorist group to penetrate this broken border? The Border Patrol is becoming a processing center of trying to process illegal immigrants by the hundreds of thousands, millions, which leaves a gap in our system. So the primary defense of the border, which is eyes and ears on crime, terrorism, is now given to processing illegal immigrants.”

