Hickenlooper: Biden Was Wrong about Inflation, But COVID Was Going to Cause Problems and He Should Get Credit for Recovery

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) stated that the Biden administration was wrong about inflation being transitory, but “they were coming out of the worst pandemic in the last century, in 100 years, that disrupted supply chains.” And “We’ve bounced back better than most people” but President Biden “gets no credit.”

Hickenlooper stated, “I don’t think that the communications out of the White House have been perfect. In other words, the — when they first got COVID under control, they said, COVID’s gone, and then we got a second wave. When they were first talking about this breakdown in the supply chain that caused — really caused gas prices, oil, crude oil to go up so high, they said, well, this is going to be transitory. I would have urged more — not that anyone ever asked me — but I would have urged that they be more cautious in their projections of good news. But, that being said, they were coming out of the worst pandemic in the last century, in 100 years, that disrupted supply chains. And we’re down — our economy now is just in time. So, no one has inventories to buffer against these kinds of disruptions. This is the first time we ever shut down, I mean, really shut down the entire global economy. My gosh, of course we’re going to have serious challenges. We’ve bounced back better than most people, if you go back to what people were thinking back then, most people would say, if they could have seen where we are right now in August of 2022, they would have gone, my God, what a recovery. And yet, you’re right, he gets no credit. A little bit poor communications, and I think people are digesting this. Again, they went through the pandemic.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett