Maher: I’m ‘Going to Vote Based on COVID Policy’ — Dems Need to Be Careful with ‘Private Healthcare Decisions’ Rhetoric

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued Democrats need to be careful when they argue that they support people making “private healthcare decisions” because there are people who are “going to vote based on COVID policy. I’m one of them and I don’t even have kids. It’s a medical issue. I do not want to be dictated. … I must insist you don’t insist how I handle my health.”

After Democratic Strategist Lis Smith said that Republicans “want to make the most private healthcare decisions for women.” Maher responded, “And we’re all against that, I certainly am, but ‘private healthcare decisions,’ be careful with that phrase. I read on the front page of The New York Times this week, there is a new voting bloc, a new constituency: anti-mandate. This is mostly parents, but these are people who are not going to vote based on Republican or Democrat. They’re going to vote based on COVID policy. I’m one of them and I don’t even have kids. It’s a medical issue. I do not want to be dictated. There is no ‘the science,’ especially in medical science. You can recommend whatever you like, but I must insist you don’t insist how I handle my health.”

