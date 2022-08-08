Schumer: ‘Any Comments’ on Trump Search ‘Premature’ — ‘None of Us Know the Facts’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that “none of us know the facts” about the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago earlier on Monday and therefore, “any comments” on the subject “are premature” and it’s wise for people to withhold comment on the issue until more facts are known.

Schumer responded to a question on his reaction to the search by stating, “Well, I know nothing about it other than what I’ve read, like everybody else, so I think it’s wise for me to withhold comment until we learn more.”

Host Rachel Maddow then tried to get Schumer to react to House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) vow to conduct oversight of the Department of Justice if the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms.

Schumer responded, “Look, I think we don’t — none of us know the facts and any comments are premature.”

Maddow then acknowledged that trying to press Schumer for any further response to the search would be “futile on my part.”

Schumer laughed and responded, “Yes it would.”

