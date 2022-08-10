Swalwell on GOP FBI Raid Reaction: Republicans Trying to ‘Win Elections with Violence’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Tuesday night on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republicans’ reaction to the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home shows they are “a chaos party” trying to foment “violence” to win elections.

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “Congressman, what do you think, largely, about the right-wing reaction as a whole to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago?”

Swalwell said, “It’s very clear that Republicans have recognized that they can no longer win elections with votes, and so they’re leaning in hard to try to win elections with violence, and they are fomenting that violence right now with the threats they’re making against the attorney general, with the online chatter you are continuing to see, with the failure to condemn it on their own side.”

He continued, “I see on my own social media channels, where the threats have escalated since Donald Trump’s residence was searched. This is who they are now; they are a chaos party. Chaos is arming to the teeth most Americans with AR-15s and letting our children live in fear. Chaos is January 6. Chaos is government-mandated pregnancies. Chaos is forcing Americans to spend $14,000 a year on insulin to just own the libs. Chaos is the leader of the party, arguing we need to defund the FBI. They don’t want community, they want chaos, and that is what the fallout is going to be from the search.”

