Scalise: Democrats ‘Defunding Police,’ Yet Going to Double the Size of the IRS

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) pointed to the seemingly misplaced priorities of congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden by doubling the size of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to Scalise, Democrats were looking to bolster the IRS while at the same time “defunding the police” in U.S. cities.

“We’re going to be working to reverse all of this,” he said. “But recognize we need to get the Senate as well. Joe Biden is still in the White House, but we’re going to be putting — moving bills out of the House that take this money away. Look at what they’re doing with the IRS agents. Again, 87,000 new IRS agents. You can fill up most football stadiums in America with that many people.”

“They’re defunding police in most cities, and yet they’re going to more than double the size of the IRS,” Scalise continued. “And, oh, by the way, we were supposed to have bills to actually help police this week. They pulled those bills. This is the second time they have pulled bills to help police because the main wing of their Democrat Party in Washington wants to defund the police. And, in fact, they pushed — they are pushing right now to defund the police even more. And that’s why they have pulled the pro-police bills. Shows you where their priorities are.”

