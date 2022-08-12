Jason Smith: Dems Are Trying to Claim Inflation They Said Was Due to Putin and COVID Doesn’t Exist Anymore

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” House Budget Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) reacted to Democrats claiming that inflation is 0% by stating that after months of claiming that inflation was due to COVID and Russia, Democrats are now trying to claim that there isn’t inflation anymore.

Smith stated, “Yesterday, in the Rules Committee hearing, we had Democrats trying to spin that inflation is 0%. I mean, this is the same party who said that inflation was transitory, then they tried to blame it on COVID, then they tried to blame it on Putin. Inflation is happening because Democrats are recklessly spending. They spent more than $7.5 trillion of new money on top of just funding government last year. That is why everyone’s paying more to put food on their table, clothes on their backs, and gasoline in their cars. That is what created the inflation crisis.”

