FNC’s Gutfeld: Trump Gets More Popular the More He Is Targeted

Greg Gutfeld told his co-hosts Monday on FNC’s “The Five” that former President Donald Trump gets more popular as investigations target him.

Saturday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence would help him politically.

Maher said, “Trump did sell his soul to the devil because he is the luckiest man in the world. His fortune was finally falling. The Big Lie was finally losing momentum. DeSantis was beating him in the polls — you know who hates this more than anybody? DeSantis, ‘I had this in the bag, and now I got to run against President Martyr.’ This is saving Trump politically.”

Gutfeld said, “There is truth to what he is saying no matter how you feel about Trump, and Bill Maher can’t stand him. He’s a larger-than-life figure. And you create more status the more you target him. He understands that, and he’s like a black hole that swallows the negative energy appear. The angrier you get, the better it works. How stupid was this? It’s like found money for him here this raid. He doesn’t have to do anything. He can pull back and let this play out. He already looks like he was the victim here. Meanwhile, they are going to work around the clock trying to find stuff about him, but it’s already falling apart. I think we are seeing it fall apart.”

