Hakeem Jeffries: Republicans So ‘Extreme’ Dems Will Hold House Majority

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the Republican Party had become so “extreme” that he believed Democrats will “defy history” and hold on to the majority in the House in November’s midterm elections.

When asked for the Democrats’ midterm message, Jeffries said, “We are going continue to work on an agenda that does lower cost for everyday Americans, and we do have delivered in some areas, on energy costs, on prescription drug prices on health care costs.”

He continued, “We’ve led environment led by a president where gas prices are now in decline for nine consecutive weeks. Every single day of the summer, gas prices have dropped. Job creation continues to be robust. We, of course, recognize there is more to be done, and this election is not a referendum. It’s a choice.”

Jeffries added, “The choice is Democrats who are delivering by putting people over politics and extreme Republicans. They are extreme on reproductive freedom. They want to criminalize abortion. They are extreme on Social Security. They actually want to end in five years. And, of course, extreme on democracy. Chris, apparently, they don’t believe it anymore. So we think when we can go to the voters with a very clear choice, we have got a strong chance to defy history and hold a majority in the House of Representatives.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN