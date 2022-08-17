Gutfeld: Liz Cheney Is ‘Nuts’; Her ‘Emotional Brokenness’ Is Embarrassing

Greg Gutfeld told his co-hosts Wednesday on FNC’s “The Five” that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was “nuts” because she was overtaken by bitterness over former President Donald Trump.

Cheney is the vice chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol and voted to impeach Trump.

Gutfeld said, “She compared this to the Civil War. She is nuts, ok? She’s overtaken with such obsession and such emotional bitterness that she has this grandiose view of herself and it’s actually now getting embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for her. I wish he had a friend that could take her aside, saying, ‘You’ve got to calm down.’ Don’t run for office. You are not going to get a national office. At best, you will get Office Depot. Republicans hate you. Democrats don’t want you, this all driven by emotional brokenness that happened from Trump.”

He continued, “She compared herself to Abe Lincoln. People say that Trump has an ego, but when he says stuff like that, it’s usually with a wink, and then everybody’s laughing. There’s nothing in her eye but spite. It’s such a personal vendetta from day one.”

Gutfeld said, “Somebody needs to pull her back and go, ‘Look, everybody moved on except for you. It’s time.'”

