Liz Cheney: ‘Ashamed’ Republicans Defended Trump After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that she was “ashamed” that Republicans defended former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl said, “The execution of the search warrant by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, what was your reaction?”

Cheney said, “It’s a very serious thing. I think that when you think about the fact that we were in a position where the FBI, the Department of Justice felt the need to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president, that’s a really serious thing for the nation.”

She continued, “I was ashamed to hear Republicans immediately attack the FBI agents who executed the search warrant. I was disgusted when I learned that President Trump had released the names of those agents when he was released the unredacted search warrant, and that has now caused violence. We’ve seen threats of violence. The judge himself, his synagogue had to cancel services because of threats of violence, is a really dangerous moment.”

Cheney added, “I’ve seen no evidence that there was any political motivation. You’ve now got the judge reviewing the affidavit or portions of it being released. It also seems to be the case that there were clearly ongoing efforts to get back whatever this information was. The former president was unwilling to give back these materials. Now we’ll see, we’ll learn more. But, you know, it’s really serious thing. I just think for us as a party to be in a position where we’re attacking career law enforcement professionals in order to defend former president to conduct the way he did is a really sad day for the party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN