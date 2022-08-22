Schiff: Trump First Person ‘Without Character’ in the Oval Office

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump was the first president of the United States “without character.”

Schiff said, “We have seen a pattern with Donald Trump, and that is when he’s not held accountable. He goes on to commit worse misconduct. He wasn’t held accountable for his Russia misconduct that led to Ukraine. He wasn’t held accountable for the worst misconduct in Ukraine that led to a literal attack on our democracy on January 6.”

He continued, “If he’s not held accountable and ever given an opportunity to exercise power again, we can expect things that are worst still. We are forewarned about this man.”

He added, “We always knew the importance of character in the Oval Office, but we didn’t really know until we had someone without character occupy that office. So, I have to think that whatever motivation brought those documents to Mar-a-Lago had nothing to do with the president wanting to do his homework or the national security needs of the country. There’s only one thing that’s ever been important to Donald Trump, and that is Donald Trump. And that’s just — ought to be an utter disqualification from office.”

