Leahy: ‘I Fear for the Country’ – Disagree with Trump, ‘There’s a Target on Your Back’

Outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he fears for the country after the reaction to the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Mitchell said, “Talk about your reaction to The New York Times reporting that the former President Donald Trump had more than 300 documents stored at Mar-a-Lago over the months and months of trying to get cooperation.”

Leahy said, “In some ways, it’s inconceivable that any former president would do that until you stop and think here is a man who just did not care for the law. He is asking the military, ‘These protestors, can’t you just shoot them in the legs or things like that?’ Can you imagine any president, Republican or Democrat, asking something like that? He felt that he was above the law.”

Mitchell said, “You’re a former prosecutor, and you were and a judiciary chairman and oversaw all of those confirmations of Supreme Court Justices as you have dealt with the highest possible issues of the law in our country. We now have so much anger against the FBI that there was the attack in Cincinnati. There’s threats against all sorts of former officials, Trump officials.”

Leahy said, “You know, this is spiraling out of control. I fear for the country. Because what they’re saying is, if you do anything that disagrees with Trump, there’s a target on your back. There are people working in government who suddenly feel threatened because they dared raise a question.”

He added, “Donald Trump would say how pro-law enforcement they were until law enforcement came after him for breaking the law. Now they’re all evil. It makes no sense.”

