Committee for a Responsible Budget’s Goldwein: Resuming Student Debt Payments Is ‘One of the Easiest Ways’ to Fight Inflation

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Senior Vice President and Senior Policy Director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Marc Goldwein stated that making people start paying back their student loans is “One of the easiest” ways to control inflation and that student debt is disproportionately held by people who “can bear it a lot more than everyday Americans that are seeing the cost of their gasoline and clothing go up.”

Goldwein said, “That’s sort of the catch-22 of this all. We could send everybody another round of checks to pay for their inflation costs, but that would actually make inflation worse. What we need to do now is get inflation under control. One of the easiest ways to do that is to ask people to start paying back the debt they already owe, to start making the principal payments that they’re — they already agreed to. And by the way, while not everybody that has student debt is rich, disproportionately student debt is being held by people that have advanced degrees and pretty good income and they can bear it a lot more than everyday Americans that are seeing the cost of their gasoline and clothing go up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett