Dem Rep. Lawrence: Biden’s Handled Monkeypox ‘Jumping Up out of the Clear Blue Sky’ Well, That’s a Selling Point for Dems

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) said that President Joe Biden’s handling of monkeypox “jumping up out of the clear blue sky” is an example of good leadership by Democrats.

Host Kristen Welker asked, [relevant exchange begins around 45:45] “Well, let’s talk about what the strategy should be for your Democratic colleagues moving forward, heading into November. Abortion has obviously been a key focus. We’ve seen in the past several weeks, former President Trump has come back into focus. How much should Democrats be focused on issues like abortion, and how much should they be talking about the former President?”

Lawrence responded, “We have an example of poor leadership and leadership that we currently have that listen[s] to the people. When you talk about the Inflation Reduction Act, when we’re talking about reducing health care, energy bills, prescription drugs, when you look at monkeypox, just jumping up out of the clear blue sky and a president that’s able and capable and compassionate enough to invoke the resources that we need to protect our communities from this new virus, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was one I was so proud of, the CHIPS and Science Act. So, Donald Trump is Donald Trump. He has proven himself. We have the January 6 Committee looking into his crimes, but look at what the Democrats are doing, 9.5 million jobs have been added under this President, Joe Biden.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett