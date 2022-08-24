FNC’s Turley: Biden’s Using COVID Pandemic He Said Was ‘Diminished’ Enough to Lift Title 42 Is an Emergency to Justify Loan Plan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley said the Biden administration’s legal justification of its student loan debt program is “extremely dubious” and also “curious” given that the administration cites the coronavirus pandemic as an emergency that justifies the loan plan after arguing the pandemic “had diminished” enough to lift Title 42 on the border.

Turley stated, “Well, it’s a little curious of an argument, to cite the Heroes Act, because they’re citing a crisis that, in May, they said had diminished to the point that they — it would change the status of Title 42 on the southern border, that they cited the CDC’s view of the lessening of the crisis as the basis and core for that argument. It’s extremely dubious to argue that that act gives the president the right to basically toss aside $300 billion, as much as that, in student loans. And you know, even if the administration had some success initially, it’s going to find a fairly chilly reception before the Supreme Court, which has really been demanding clarity on these issues, not the delegation of Congress to the executive branches. And what’s weird is that these Democratic members are applauding their own institutional obsolescence. I mean, they are all giving these accolades to the President for circumventing Congress because he knows he couldn’t get this through Congress.”

