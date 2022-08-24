WH Spox Kirby: Iran Wasn’t ‘Accommodating to’ Nuke Deal When We Were in It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that when the United States was in the Iran nuclear deal, “Iran was the one that was isolating itself by not accommodating to it.” But the United States ended up isolated when it withdrew from the deal.

Kirby stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “I mean, we were the ones isolated when we pulled out of the deal. And Iran was the one — when we were in the deal, Iran was the one that was isolating itself by not accommodating to it. So, look, we were isolating ourselves by pulling out. It was a decision that was opposed by our European allies and partners and many other countries around the world. Now, we want to get back into this deal. We want Iran back into this deal so that we can eliminate the outcome of them having a nuclear weapon. I think everybody can agree, whether you like the deal or not, everybody can agree that a nuclear-armed Iran is bad for the region. And no problem, Martha, gets easier to solve if they have that outcome.”

