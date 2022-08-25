GOP Sen. Marshall: IRS Should Reimburse Taxpayers for Incorrect Audits

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) argued that the IRS should have to pay for the legal and accounting fees of taxpayers who are audited if the IRS ends up being wrong to curb the “frivolous suits” that increased IRS funding will create.

Marshall stated, “I ran a small business. I signed a paycheck every other week for some 25 years, for up to 300 people, those small businesses are going to get hammered by these audits. It’s going to cost a small business $10-25,000 to defend the audit. And really, it’s just money down the drain that doesn’t really go to grow the economy at all. They’re going to come after small business owners, as well as those moderate-income folks. We’re going to bear the brunt of this once again.”

He added, “[I]t’s very expensive to defend these audits, that’s why we’re introducing legislation that would make the IRS pay your legal and accounting fees if they take you to an audit and they’re wrong. So, I think that that will get rid of some of the frivolous suits that we’re going to see out of this.”

