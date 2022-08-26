Waltz: Biden Response to Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘Slap in the Face’ for the Gold Star Families

Friday, on the one-year mark of the Kabul airport suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) hit President Joe Biden over his response to the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Waltz told Fox News Channel’s Trace Gallagher that Biden praising the withdrawal and not answering questions of the Gold Star families was a “slap in the face.

“In my 26 years in the Army, I’ve dealt, sadly, with a number of Gold Star families, including the Green Berets that I lost in combat,” Waltz emphasized. “And there is a deep, just soul-wrenching level of grief there, but I have never, in dealing with these 13 Gold Star families, seen this level of rage. They are phenomenally angry, and they are angry specifically at President Joe Biden.”

“And I think it comes down to three things,” he continued. “One, they have a number of rightful questions that haven’t been asked about Bagram Air Base, about the fact that the suicide bomber was let out of prison at Bagram Air Base just a few weeks prior to the suicide bombing and a number of other questions pertaining to the total lack of planning as was evidenced by this debacle of a withdrawal.”

“The zero accountability — not one official, not one military officer has been relieved, has resigned or been fired. And I think the thing that puts these Gold Star families over the edge is to see the commander-in-chief, to see Joe Biden standing before the nation and the world and saying this was an outstanding success, nothing went wrong. And, again, to not be answering their questions is just a slap in the face, many of them feel,” Waltz concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent