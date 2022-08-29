Ernst: Biden Admin ‘Refuses to Acknowledge’ Its Many Mistakes in Afghanistan

In a Monday interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) reflected on the mishandled withdrawal out of Afghanistan a year ago that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers.

Ernst argued that the fallout from President Joe Biden’s withdrawal “could have been prevented.” She slammed the Biden administration for refusing to acknowledge the many mistakes it made in pulling out of Afghanistan.

“[I] would say that this could have been prevented,” Ernst emphasized. “It could have been prevented with careful planning and following the advice of the military commanders that were on the ground in Afghanistan.”

“We just heard from General Frank McKenzie, and his advice was not heeded by this president,” she added. “And so, I think that there are so many mistakes that have been made, and yet the administration refuses to acknowledge those mistakes. And we know when that happens, then they are repeated in the future. So, let’s take care, let’s heed the warnings of those that know the situation on the ground, and hopefully not ever go through something like this again in the future.”

According to Ernst, Biden’s problem was setting a “random deadline” of September 11, 2021.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent