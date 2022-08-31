Glaude: Other Folks Are ‘Complicit’ in Promoting ‘Evil Character’ Trump

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that other folks were “complicit” in promoting the “evil” nature of former President Donald Trump’s leadership.

Political commentator Claire McCaskill said, “For Lindsey Graham to say, and John Cornyn did the same thing, saying, ‘Oh, if they went after Donald Trump for mishandling documents, it is this great abuse.’ It’s not. It is the facts, and Lindsey Graham knows it, and shame on him.”

Co-host Willie Geist said, “There are people out there in this country waiting for activated. They hear the calls from Chuck Grassley. They hear a call from Lindsey Graham say this is war, time to fight back, and now Donald Trump is participating in that.”

Glaude said, “You know, oftentimes in American politics, we think melodramatically. And what I mean by that is we have these clear examples of good and evil. This is the evil character. If we only could banish that evil characters, then we will all be good. We will be absolved of our sins. We just need to see the back of Donald Trump’s head, and we will — everything will be fine. But we know that as we slouch towards Bethlehem, that there are other folks who are complicit, and that complicity has brought us to this moment now. It seems to me.”

