FNC’s Baier: Biden’s GOP ‘Semi-Fascist’ Remark Falls into Hillary’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’

Fox News Anchor Bret Baier said Thursday on FNC’s “America Reports” that President Joe Biden casting “MAGA Republicans” as semi-fascist was the same as 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saying half of Donald Trump’s supporters belong in a “basket of deplorables.”

Baier said, “They think, I believe, that the more focus there is on former President Trump, the better they do in independent swing districts. But here is, you know, just looking back to October of 2020, the president delivers this speech called the soul of the nation speech, and in it, he says instead of treating each other’s party as the opposition, we treat them as the enemy. This must end. He’s saying unify, don’t vilify. Now the message is completely different. MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and security. They are a threat to our very democracy. Think about the dichotomy between the two statements in less than two years.”

Co-host John Roberts said, “That’s something that Kevin McCarthy is going to point out when he gives a rebuttal, saying, ‘Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the challenges, President Biden has to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans simply because they disagree with his policies When the president speaks tonight at Independence Hall, the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists.’ I don’t expect we will hear an apology from the president.”

Baier said, “No, definitely not. It’s semi-fascist. I’m not even sure how you can be semi-fascist. It does fall into the basket of deplorables. Republicans look at it as, you know, 70 million plus people voted for Donald Trump, and there are many of them who perhaps don’t agree with the man and everything he did or said but agreed with the Trump administration policies. Are they MAGA Republicans? Do they fall into the category that the president is now lambasting?”

