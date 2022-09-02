Buttigieg: Air Travel System Isn’t ‘Where It Needs to Be’ Going into Labor Day

During a portion of an interview aired on Friday’s “CBS Evening News,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that while there have been “helpful” steps taken with regards to air travel, he does not “believe that the system is where it needs to be” going into Labor Day.

Buttigieg said, “Airlines, for their part, need to make sure they’re prepared to service the tickets that they’re selling.”

CBS News National Correspondent Kris Van Cleave asked, “How do you feel about going into the Labor Day weekend?”

Buttigieg responded, “I do think the steps that have been taken so far are going to be helpful going into Labor Day. But I also do not believe that the system is where it needs to be.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett