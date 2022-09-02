Labor Sec’y Walsh: We’ll Need Immigration for New Electric Vehicle, Chip Manufacturing Jobs

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stated that he’s concerned about the worker shortage that the United States currently has, and as companies expand their operations and as the manufacturing of electric vehicles and semiconducter chips moves to the United States, the issue of the worker shortage “has to be addressed, and the only way you can do it is through immigration.”

Walsh stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “[W]e’re going to have to have that real serious conversation at some point, because it will begin to impact our economy. And what I’m concerned about, where I stand is, if those 11 million jobs had to be filled tomorrow, we don’t certainly don’t have enough people in the United States to fill those jobs. And companies are going to grow and expand. And I heard your previous report talking about Apple and you think about we’re doing more around the electric vehicles and with chips, a lot more manufacturing coming back to the United States of America. So, at some point, the issue of workers has to be addressed, and the only way you can do it is through immigration.”

