Van Jones on Midterm Election: Starting to See the Beginnings of a ‘Blue Wave’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that the beginnings of what could be a blue wave are forming for Democrats in the 2022 midterm election.

Jones said, “Coming into Labor Day weekend, you are starting to see the beginnings of what could be a blue wave. I don’t think people understand, on the Democratic side, how upset and how motivated Democrats are. There was a season of shame from the time that the Afghanistan exit was botched and this whole year of getting nothing done where Democrats had our heads held down.”

He added, “Now, because Biden has been so successful on his legislative agenda and Republicans have been so scary in what they’re talking about, taking away women’s right to vote — women’s right to choose, attacking the vote, and then you have Donald Trump basically saying, ‘If you come to Washington, D.C., and beat people up on my behalf, I will give you a pardon.’ That scares the crap out of people, and that’s making people want to stand up and go vote. So now you have the economy on the one side, which I think motivates the Republicans, but you have this sense of democracy under threat motivating Democrats. Biden was speaking for tens of millions of people yesterday, last night.