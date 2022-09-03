GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: Biden Has to Call People Extremists Because He’s Failed on Inflation, Border, Afghanistan, and China

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) argued President Joe Biden chose to use his address on Thursday to call people extremists because he can’t talk about the economy, foreign policy, or security because he’s failed on all those fronts and we can see this with inflation, the chaos on the border, the debacle in Afghanistan, and China becoming more aggressive.

Reschenthaler stated, “He called 75 million Americans extremists in that speech, and, we can just step back. The reason why Biden wasn’t on that stage talking about the economy, talking about security, talking about wins on the international stage is because Joe Biden has zero wins. We have inflation. We have stagnation. We’ve been embarrassed in Afghanistan. The Chinese are more aggressive. The southern border is in chaos. So, what he did is he stood on that stage yesterday and deflected, and he took a page out of the Marxist-Leninist playbook, and that is that you always blame your enemies and accuse your enemies of what you yourself are doing. So, he used that to call Republicans extremists, to say that Republicans don’t care about the rule of law. Meanwhile, this is the guy that has the extreme position of shutting down our energy production, packing the Supreme Court, I could go on and on.”

