ABC’s Hostin: If You Follow Trump Who Has Hate in His Heart, ‘You’re Complicit’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin declared Tuesday on “The View” that former President Donald Trump has “hate in his heart,” so those who follow him were “complicit.”

Referencing Trump, co-host Joy Behar said, “He will twist everything around so that everything comes back to him.”

Referencing Biden, Griffin said, “My only counterpoint is this, while I actually agreed with the substance of his speech about democracy, there is poling from NBC—57% of Americans think the threat to democracy is the most important thing the nation is facing. I take a little bit of issue with him broadly applying the term semi-fascist to Republicans.”

Behar interrupted, “To MAGA Republicans, be specific.”

Griffin continued, “To MAGA Republicans. OK, that is true. I think Donald Trump is. I think the vast majority of his supporters are not. I think they are good people who want an economy that works for them, who saw more money in their paycheck under Donald Trump. And my fear is this, I think Biden wants to be a uniter, but I don’t think that speech was uniting. It reminds me a bit, and we have him on later in the week, Charlie Crist after he got the nomination to run against Governor DeSantis. He said I don’t want DeSantis supporters with hate in their heart. Well, you can interpret that in a few ways, but if you say all DeSantis supporters have hate in their heart, that is not going to win people to your side.”

Hostin said, “This is the problem, Alyssa, 60-to-70% of Republicans, I’m not saying MAGA Republicans, 60% to 70% of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is the leader of their party. And so if you’re saying that he’s a fascist, what are they? If you’re saying that that he is a white supremacist, what are they? If you’re saying that he’s racist, what are they? Because if you follow someone that has hate in their heart, and I believe that he does, then you’re complicit in that. And you don’t get a pass on that. You do not get a pass.”

