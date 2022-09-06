Jordan: GOP the ‘Pro-Life Party’ – ‘I Don’t Think We Should Shy Away from It’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued Republicans should own their role as the “pro-life” political party and go aggressive in support of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized elective abortion on demand.

Jordan told viewers his party should “lean into it” and emphasize the Democrats’ “radical position” on the abortion issue.

“Lean into it,” Jordan said. “We are the pro-life party. We are going to protect the sanctity of human life, and Democrats have the radical position. They are the ones who think you should be able to take the unborn child’s life right up until their birthday, for goodness sake. And they had a governor in Virginia just a few years ago who said even after that fact, you could take the life of a child. That is frightening. So, lean into it and talk about we are the party that’s going to protect the sanctity of human life like we have always been. This was a huge win for the precious nature of human life, and I don’t think we should shy away from it.”

