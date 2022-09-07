Barr: Trump’s Passports Found with the Classified Documents ‘Is Evidentiary’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that the fact that the FBI found former President Donald Trump’s passports with classified documents during the raid at Mar-a-Lago is evidence that “ties Trump to those documents.”

Barr said, “You don’t go into someone’s house and look document by document. You take what you think will be responsive, and then you sort it out through a taint team. No one disputes that goes back, OK? The classified stuff are government documents, and they go to the government. There is no scenario legally under which the president gets to keep the government documents classified or unclassified.”

He added, “The only things would be personal items and clearly personal stuff. The reason that was included to be seized, the issue here is not who ends up with it – the question is, could they have seized it? They could seize it and keep it if it is evidence of the way the documents, the classified documents, and the government documents were stored, so if you find very sensitive documents in Trump’s desk along with his passports, that ties Trump to those documents. The passports are things that the government — they are personal stuff to Trump. The fact they’re found with the classified documents is evidentiary. The government decides whether it’s relevant. Eventually, he will get that stuff back.”

