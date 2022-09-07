Kennedy: ‘I Think the President’s New Tactic Is Star-Spangled Stupid’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized the Biden administration’s political tactics and policy responses to the country’s woes.

The Louisiana Republican lawmaker called the approach “star-spangled stupid.”

“I’m confused. I confess, Jesse, that I don’t understand our president,” he said. “Here’s the situation as I see it. According to the polls, President Biden is about as popular as scurvy. Now, the reason is no mystery that the president seems to have a blind spot for the lives and concerns of ordinary Americans. Ordinary Americans are worried about their jobs and inflation, and they’re crashing 401(k)’s crime, their kids’ education, and whether their teenagers are going to die from fentanyl poisoning. And President Biden never talks about those things. Instead, he seems more concerned with gender-neutral pronouns and whether he’s winning the war against oil production in America.”

“Recently, as you pointed out, the president has adopted a new tactic: Instead of trying to solve the problems of the American people, he has decided that he is going to try to convince the American people to hate Republicans more than the American people hate President Biden,” Kennedy continued. “It’s an interesting approach. There’s just one problem with his approach. It’s not just Republicans who think that the president is barking mad. Many independents and Democrats also disagree with him. And these independents, and these Democrats, and these Republicans are Americans too. And they’re going to get pretty tired, pretty quickly. Having the President of the United States of America call them racist, and misogynistic, and ignorant and un-American and fascist because they disagree with the Bernie Sanders agenda that President Biden has adopted.”

“And I guess that’s a long-winded way of saying, I think the president’s new tactic is star-spangled stupid,” he added. “And I don’t know. Maybe the White House should call Will Smith over and ask him to slap some sense under the teleprompter or something. Because I predict this won’t work for the president.”

