Scarborough: Trump ‘Should Be Indicted’ — But It Sets ‘Horrendous Precedent’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump “should be indicted,” but it will set an “absolutely horrendous precedent.”

Wednesday on Fox News, former Attorney General Bill Barr said, “At the end of the day, there is another question. Do you indict a former president? What will that do to the country? What kind of precedent will it set?”

Scarborough said, “The government can indict Donald Trump. They have a case to indict Donald Trump. Then Barr asks the question that certainly won’t be popular among many watching this show, won’t be popular among many Democrats, but asks the question, should they indict him?”

He continued, “If he is indicted, as the law would suggest he should be indicted, then you can bet your bottom dollar that Republicans will do everything they can, a Republican administration, to indict the next Democratic predecessor that they have. You know, there is a reason why Jerry Ford won his profile in courage because he is willing to sacrifice a presidency to stop the long national nightmare that Richard Nixon was responsible for. Over time, when people cooled down, they decided that was best for our republic. I think the extent of what Donald Trump has done is so egregious that no attorney general, no fair-minded attorney general, would have any choice to indict him, but that doesn’t also make it true that it will set, as Barr was saying, an absolutely horrendous precedent.”

