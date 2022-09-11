Kamala Harris on Trump Indictment: Americans Will ‘Demand Justice’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Americans will “demand justice” when asked about the possible criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Partial transcript as follows:

CHUCK TODD: How much should President — former President Trump’s status as a former president and a potential 2024 candidate, how much should that factor into the decision to charge him?

HARRIS: Well, I wouldn’t dare tell the Department of Justice what to do. As a former prosecutor, I will tell you, I’ve — my — I am not in the business of telling a prosecutor what to do with their case because they know best the facts and the evidence as applied to the law. And so I’m not going to tell them what to do. And certainly the president and I and our administration, unlike the previous administration, have been very, very careful to make sure that there is no question about any kind of interference in terms of the decisions that the Department of Justice makes —

TODD: All right –

HARRIS: –in that regard.

TODD: But let’s — let me, let me try to go to 60,000 feet. What do you say to the argument that it would be too divisive for the country to prosecute a former president?

HARRIS: I think that our country is a country that has gone through different periods of time where the unthinkable has happened, and where there has been a call for justice, and justice has been served. And I think that’s potentially going to always be the case in our country that people are going to demand justice and they rightly do.