Gutfeld: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ DHS Secretary Mayorkas Took a ‘Crap on 9/11’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Monday on FNC’s “The Five” that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas’ remarks on the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks discussing domestic terrorism were “absolutely disgusting.”

Sunday on MSNBC, Mayorkas said, “The threat landscape has evolved considerably over the last 20 years. We are seeing an emerging threat of course over the last several years of the domestic violent extremists, an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances.”

Gutfeld said, “That is a government official basically taking a crap on 9/11. He basically marginalized the memories of those people by equating to some kind of political agenda. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Co-host Dana Perino said, “He did it there at Ground Zero. It wasn’t even that he was asked about it. He wanted to make that point. He said let me add the concern on domestic terrorism. That’s what you’ll see all of the Democrats do. Kamala Harris did it yesterday on ‘Meet the Press’ as well. So, you have all of that happening. In the meantime, you’ve got terrorists, the actual terrorists. They’re not on our timeline.”

She added, “You have somebody like the Homeland Security Secretary at Ground Zero saying that it’s beyond disappointing, also not surprising.”

