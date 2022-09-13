Dingell: ‘We Have Not Seen Inflation Go Up’ in Last Two Months, and Inflation ‘Started with’ Initial Handling of Pandemic

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said she’s “proud of the progress” that has been made on the economy and that there are economists who say “we’re going in the right direction.” Dingell also stated that “The last two months, we have not seen inflation go up,” and inflation “started with a pandemic, the way that it was initially handled,” and was exasperated by the war in Ukraine.

Dingell stated, “I’ve been home for five weeks, I’ve talked to people every day. I know that inflation is real to them, but gas prices are continuing to go down, they have almost every day for the last couple of months. You have to analyze the figures that came out today. The last two months, we have not seen inflation go up, this is a comparison year-to-year. I take this very seriously, but I’m also going to tell you that we have reduced the deficit and that same — the bills that we have passed this summer are going to — they’re going to increase taxes on corporations that aren’t paying their fair share and on billionaires, and that’s going to add income into the revenue and we’re going to continue to focus on reducing the deficit, reducing the cost of inflation, and helping everyday working men and women. And that’s what all of the bills we’ve done over the summer have been focused on doing.”

Co-host John Roberts then asked, “First of all, the Inflation Reduction Act shows no inflation reduction during the year 2022, the rest of it. In 2023, projections are anywhere between a reduction of .1% and an increase of .1%. But back to inflation, because yes, it’s true, the gas prices have gone down, but when you look at core inflation, which excludes volatile gas and food prices, it’s up .6% over August now to 6.3%. Is that something that you want to take to voters and say, here’s a good reason to put Democrats back in control of Congress?”

Dingell answered, “You know what I’m going to say, I’m really prepared to go to the voters in November and this is one issue they care about and I never discount what people are feeling every single day. But I’m also going to tell you that it isn’t something that happened overnight. This started with a pandemic, the way that it was initially handled, a war in Ukraine, and this president is dealing with multiple international and national threats. And I think that — I think this partisan bickering we see every day in Washington’s got to stop, we’ve all got to be working together. There are 100 and some Nobel — or economists and everybody knows that [say] we’re going in the right direction. I want to work across the aisle. I want to keep addressing these problems. We do have problems, but I think we’re making progress and I’m proud of the progress that we are making and we’re seeing it every day. We’ve had more jobs created than anybody. We’re actually beginning to fix our roads and bridges, address broadband, get lead out of pipes, and those are creating jobs. And you know what’s important to me, more than anything, John Roberts? Is that we’re addressing supply chains, bringing jobs back home from overseas, supply chain resiliency. I’m tired of being dependent on China and other countries, we’re bringing those jobs home, and that’s what these bills have also been targeted at.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett