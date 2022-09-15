Dem Rep. Moulton: DeSantis Is ‘Playing Politics With Peoples Lives’ Like Segregationist George Wallace

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that by flying asylum seekers to Massachusetts Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was “playing politics with people’s lives” as segregationist former Gov. George Wallace (D-AL) had.

Co-anchor Alisyn Camerota said, “Let’s talk about what’s happening in Massachusetts today with the migrants. As you know, two plane loads of migrants from Texas were put on a chartered flight. It sounds like, under false pretenses, frankly, by, for some reason Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. Not sure why he’s inserting himself in Texas, but and sent them to Martha’s Vineyard. Locals are now scrambling to find help for them. Do you understand what Governor DeSantis is doing?”

Moulton said, “Yes, I do. He’s playing politics with people’s lives. He’s playing politics with people’s lives like Governor George Wallace did during segregation. If you want Governor George Wallace’s legacy to be the future of the Republican Party, then that’s exactly what Ron DeSantis is showing all of America today.”

He added, “Republicans continue to play politics with immigration as Abbott and DeSantis are doing today in the legacy of segregationists, playing politics with people’s lives.”

He added, “It’s just a disgraceful abuse of people’s lives, young kids, families who are just searching for survival by coming to the United States. People seeking political asylum. Do you think they walked for months to get to the U.S./Mexico border because they were happy at home? These people are folks that we should be helping. America welcomes immigrants, has welcomed immigrants throughout our history. That’s what the Statue of Liberty stands for in New York Harbor. Ron DeSantis is running against that entire legacy.”

