Chris Wallace: Trump Followers Hear His ‘if I’m Indicted’ as a ‘Call to Arms’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on “New Day” that after the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, it was apparent that some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters would hear a “call to arms” in his comments about the possibility he will be indicted.

Thursday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, when asked about being indicted, Trump said, “I think if it happened, I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before. I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it.”

He added, “I think they’d have big problems, big problems. I just don’t think they’d stand for it. They will not, they will not sit still and stand for this.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “What is he saying there? What do you hear?”

Wallace said, “Well, look, in the aftermath of January 6, you obviously have to raise the question. I mean, it certainly, at least he didn’t say it explicitly, but it does raise the possibility of a violent protest. And that is a concern. You know, the world changed after January 6, and Donald Trump’s words and the what, it does matter what I hear, it’s what his followers hear. And clearly, what they hear is a call to arms in many cases. So that is a reason for concern.”

