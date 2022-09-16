GOP Rep. Donalds: Biden Presents Himself Like an Autocrat, Fascist

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) compared President Joe Biden to an autocrat and a fascist for how he was attempting to portray his political opponents.

The Florida Republican lawmaker told host Laura Ingraham that Biden refuses “honest” conservation when challenged.

“Look, I’m not going to stay silent,” he said. “The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden actually presents himself like an autocrat. Like a fascist, I know he tries to label his opponents that way. But these are the activities of a fascist and of an autocrat. Republicans are the ones who are fighting for the soul of America. We are fighting for the democracy because we want people to speak their mind and be comfortable in that ability.”

“If you can’t do that, we can’t even get to the economy of the border, and all that ails us,” Donalds added. “Americans need to pay attention right now because he does not tolerate debate. He yells in a microphone anytime somebody challenges him. He won’t stand for debate. We need to have real honest conversations in the United States if we’re going to get back on track.”

