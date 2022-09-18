Biden: I Haven’t Made Final Decision on Running in 2024

President Joe Biden said Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that he had not decided if he would run for president in 2024.

Anchor Scott Pelley said, “Sir, are you committed to running again, or are there certain conditions that have to be right?”

Biden said, “Look, if I were to say to you, I’m running again, all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play that I have requirements, I have to change and move and do.

Pelley said, “In terms of election laws?”

Biden said, “In terms of election laws. And it’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so what I’m doing is I’m doing my job. I’m going to do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do.”

Pelley said, “You say that it’s much too early to make that decision. I take it the decision has not been made in your own head.”

Biden said, “Look, my intention, as I said, to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN