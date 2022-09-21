Dem Rep. Barragan: ‘We’re Doing Our Job to Stop’ Drugs Like Fentanyl from Coming Into U.S.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security Chair Rep. Nanette Barragan (D-CA), stated that “we’re doing our job to stop these drugs” like fentanyl from coming into the United States and that the high amount of drugs seized at the border proves this.

Barragan said, “[M]ost fentanyl and illegal drugs that are coming over through the border are not coming between ports of entry. They’re coming through ports of entry. And so, these are people who actually have documentation, who are trying to get these illegal drugs into this country and are caught. And the fact that the numbers are going up means that the Customs and Border Protection and those along the border are doing their job. And so, we’re going to continue to make sure to do everything we can to invest to make sure they have the resources to continue to stop the illegal flow of drugs into this country. But I just want to remind our viewers that the high numbers [mean] that we’re doing our job to stop these drugs. And number two, these are coming in through ports of entry and most of the people are people who have documents to come in, not undocumented.”

