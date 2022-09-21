Rubio: Migrant Lawsuit Against DeSantis ‘Outrageous’ — ‘It Should Anger Everybody’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Wednesday on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” that the migrants suing Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for flying them to Martha’s Vineyard was “outrageous.”

The Venezuelan migrants filed a lawsuit in Boston against DeSantis and his transportation secretary for allegedly engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

Rubio said, “Think about this, OK? People came into this country illegally, violating our laws, OK? And the first thing they do is get lawyers, and use our laws to sue an elected governor, to sue a state. Think about that! They just got here! They’re not even here legally. They didn’t enter the country the proper way, and they’re immediately in court, demanding rights and claims under our laws. This is outrageous.”

He continued, “What other country in the world would even tolerate that? So I think this is not immigration, what we’re seeing. This is mass migration. That’s a very different thing. But to think about the fact that somebody just came here illegally, and within a week, they are in court and they have lawyers representing them in court, suing the American government whose laws they just violated is just unbelievable. It angers me, and it should anger everybody.”

