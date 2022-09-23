Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: ‘I Like’ House GOP’s Idea of China Select Committee

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that while he’s critical of some parts of the House Republican agenda, he likes the idea of creating a select committee on China and would like to work with Republicans on that.

Krishnamoorthi said, “I think some of it is actually stuff that we can collaborate on. For instance, I like the notion of committing — creating a select committee on China. I’ve become known as somebody who has stood up to the Chinese Communist Party, and I would like to collaborate with others to do the same.”

He continued, “But on the other hand, I don’t see an effort to, for instance, continue with our efforts to lower prescription drug prices, quite the contrary. We are hearing that they want to reverse what we tried to do in the Inflation Reduction Act. Also, I’m not seeing, for instance, the bill and the effort that I’m pushing on a bipartisan basis to ban the trading of individual stocks by members of Congress. We have to end insider trading and hold government accountable. And third, I’m not seeing, for instance, an effort to push skills-based and vocational education as a viable option for Americans, two-thirds of whom don’t go to a four-year college.”

Krishnamoorthi added that there are some parts of the plan that lack details.

