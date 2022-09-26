John Oliver: The Queen Is in the Afterlife ‘Looking Up at Diana’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Comedian John Oliver said Sunday night on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight” that late Queen Elizabeth II was “looking up” at the late Princess of Wales Diana.

Oliver said, “Welcome to Last Week Tonight. I’m John Oliver. Thank you so much for joining us. It has been a busy week, and a lot has happened. In Iran, there has been huge protests over the killing of a young woman after she was arrested by their morality police. We also learned that Adam Levine is as bad at sexting as he is at coming up with meaningful tattoos.”

He added, “Joe Biden declared the pandemic over, which isn’t just irresponsible—it’s complete bullshit. You can’t just declare something and make it a reality. If I declared, ‘The queen is alive,’ that doesn’t make it true. We all know she’s in the afterlife right now, looking up at Diana.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN