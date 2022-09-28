McCaskill: Floridians Who Hate Government Should Remember Feds During Hurricane

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she hoped people in Florida who hate the federal government will remember that the federal government was there for them in a time of disaster.

Discussing Hurricane Ian, McCaskill said, “Yeah, and when we are in devastating tornadoes in southwest Missouri, a very Republican area, you saw those party lines fall away. Now the one thing I do hope, Joe, to put a little politics in this. We all are praying for the people of Florida. We hope the devastation is not deadly. We are glad for the cooperation, but when it’s all over, I hope some of those Floridians who hate the federal government remember that the federal government is there for them at a time of disaster.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Right, absolutely. I think the reason why the editorial board even raised the question, we are in a time. I’ll say this very carefully, certain things that should be, that should be hands-down, we are all on the same side of this. I could bring up January 6. You would think that anybody who looks at that would call it violence. Yet there are partisan disagreements on January 6. I think that raises the bar here and makes it perhaps more difficult. I don’t think it will be difficult for Joe Biden.”

