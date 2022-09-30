Graham to Biden: Please Designate Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terror’ — Declare Any Nukes an Attack on NATO

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Friday on Fox News’ “The Story” that President Joe Biden should be more aggressive in helping Ukraine win the war by designating Russia “a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law.”

Guest host Trace Gallagher said, “Sir, I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about world events and a lot going on in Russia. Now you’ve got Vladimir Putin, and it’s in four different regions now in Ukraine. I want to just play this soundbite from the president a bit earlier and then get your final thoughts on what’s happening in Russia.”

Earlier at the White House, Biden said, “America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO’s territory. Every single inch. So, Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch.”

Gallagher asked, “This is escalating, make no doubt. I mean, they are there are people there are young people trying to get out of Russia. You’re trying to get out, so you don’t get enlisted in their military. This thing has escalated. So. Your thoughts on what’s happening?”

Graham said, “Well, there’s no off-ramp now for Putin. He’s annexed, illegally, parts of Ukraine. Every nation in the world with a half a brain is going to reject this annexation, the United Nations has. And I appreciate the president saying we’re going to stand by NATO, but here’s what we’re not doing. The president, Biden, has refused to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. We had a vote in the Senate 100 to nothing, urging the Biden administration declaring Putin’s Russia, a state sponsor of terrorism like Iran and North Korea. If you did that, we would have access to federal courts to sue for the damage done in Ukraine and throughout the world by Putin. He is a terrorist. The Wagner group is dismantling, dismembering parts of Africa. He is now illegally annexed territory of a neighboring country. He’s a war criminal on steroids.”

Graham added, “So President Biden, please designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism today. And please let Russia know that if you explode a nuclear weapon inside of Ukraine, that would be considered an attack on NATO itself because the radiation would not be confined to the Ukraine. Putin needs to know what happens if he goes further, and I’m really worried that we’re not doing enough to deter this guy. The Ukrainians are fighting like tigers, but we’re always late to the game in terms of helping.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN