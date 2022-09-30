Jim Jordan: AG Garland Attempting to ‘Chill the Speech’ of Whistleblowers

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued an effort was underway by the Biden Justice Department to “chill the speech” of whistleblowers stepping forward to discuss

Jordan spoke about the reported memo Garland sent out advising Department of Justice employees against cooperating directly with members of Congress and their staff.

“[I] think it’s interesting, and you pointed this out: A few weeks ago, when I was on your show, we talked about the 14 whistleblowers, FBI agents come to our office. The very next day, the very next day, Merrick Garland sends that memo out saying here are the rules if you’re going to speak to Congress. It was a memo designed to chill the speech of brave whistleblowers who want to come forward and tells the truth. We also know that some of those whistleblowers have had their security clearance revoked, which is always the first step in terminating someone at the FBI.”

“And now, we think that there is immense a bit retaliation against the whistleblower who has been suspended. And this is one of the very first whistleblowers we had who’s been suspended. He came to us back last fall about the school board issue. We learn that memorandum that came from Attorney General Garland designed to say, we’re going to use the counterterrorism measures against moms and dads and 20-some parents investigated by the FBI for simply showing up at the school board meeting. So it continues to escalate, and then you view it in the context of everything we’re doing. This is frightening stuff.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor